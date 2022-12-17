Rapper GloRilla Addresses Criticisms After Offering $550 Weekly Salary to Personal Assistant

GloRilla has finally spoken up days after she faced major criticism for saying she will pay a personal assistant position $550 weekly in salary.

The job was listed here and notes that the expected duties of the PA include managing GloRilla’s calendar, organizing meals, travel accompaniment, and other typical-to-such-a-position responsibilities.

Many people considered the salary too poor.

Speaking about this in a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper clarified the expectations for the job, adding that certain expenses are covered in addition to the weekly salary.

“First of all, your flights get paid for, your flights and your travel,” she explained. “If you want a higher pay, then pay for your own flights and your own travel and see how much them 500-dollar-ass flight tickets be. … I take flights every day.”

She said a lot more.

Listen to her:

GloRilla responds to backlash after she posted a personal assistant job for $550 weekly! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fBmZYoIBbG — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 15, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...