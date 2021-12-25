Rapper G Herbo and Taina Williams Are Expecting Their Second Child

Congratulations to G Herbo and Taina Williams!

The model/influencer took to her Instagram to announce she was expecting her second child with the rapper.

“I’m feelin’ like a should vlog this because I think this may be a thing …” she says in the video announcement, also showing off a Clear Blue pregnancy test box.

She then cuts the video to a call to Herbo. “I have something to show you,” she says before holding up the test stick.

He appeared a little confused for a moment but immediately began smiling after realizing the purpose of the call.

See the announcement:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...