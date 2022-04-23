Saturday, April 23, 2022
Rapper Future Says He Charges $1 Million for Live Performances

Future has shared what he typically charges for his live performances.

“How many trap n***as u know can get 1mil ah show???” he tweeted recently, adding: “#IMDATN***A.”

This has stirred reactions on social media. And it is worthy to note that in 2015, the rapper charged as much as $150,000 for 45-minute performances, according to a report from TMZ.

He does not have a tour announced, but he is scheduled to be one of three headliners at Rolling Loud Miami in July, alongside Ye and Kendrick Lamar.

