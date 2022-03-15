Rapper Freddie Gibbs Says Jussie Smollett Belongs in Jail for Faking Hate Crime

Freddie Gibbs thinks Jussie Smollett deserves a longer jail sentence than he was handed and said as much.

The rapper who doesn’t have much sympathy for the “Empire” star says he belongs behind bars for breaking the law, plain and simple.

TMZ interviewed Freddie at Cookies on Melrose and asked about Jussie’s 5-month jail sentence, which he just started serving in Chicago.

Freddie says Jussie should be in jail just like anyone who fakes being the victim of a crime.

This is in sharp contract to Taraji P. Henson who publicly declared her support for Jussie, demanding his release from jail and comparing Smollett’s case to that of Emmett Till.

In fact, Freddie Gibbs thinks Jussie should be set free in about 3 to 5 years and doesn’t subscribe to Smollett’s view the judge handed down a harsher sentence because he’s Black.

