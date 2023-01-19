Rapper Flo Rida Awarded $82 Million in Lawsuit Against Energy Drink Company

Flo Rida has won a major lawsuit.

Per the Law & Crime Network, the rapper was awarded over $82 million after winning his lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius.

He had accused the company of owing him money from an endorsement deal he initially signed with them in 2014, and renewed in 2016. In his 2021 lawsuit against the company, he said that they failed to honour the promised stock options and bonuses as he helped boost the profile of its products. He was initially seeking $30,000 in damages, but was ultimately awarded $82,650,450 after jurors sided with him in the lawsuit.

Speaking about the case earlier this week, he said that the lawsuit was not about money but the promises Celisus failed to uphold.

“It’s about my passion,” the rapper said, per Complex. “It’s about my team. It’s about my dedication. It’s about something that I started years ago and just to see it come full fledged like this–I hate for it to be this way.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...