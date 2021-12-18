Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested at Newark Airport

Fetty Wap has been arrested.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell, was arrested Friday afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport. And Police sources say that he was taken into custody after they received an alert from his ankle monitor, which showed he had an outstanding warrant in connection to a public nuisance charge.

“Officers were dispatched to an ankle monitor call for an active warrant out of North Bergen, New Jersey,” a spokesperson for the Port Authority Police Department told Rolling Stone. “An active warrant was identified and the suspect was then transported to our [Central Police Desk], which is our main checkpoint for arrest processing.”

The details of the public nuisance incident have not been revealed; however, the spokesperson confirmed Fetty has since been released on bail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...