Saturday, April 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Falz Says He’s Never Told A Woman He Loves Her

Falz spilled a lot of tea while he was a guest of the podcast, Tea with Taypod and we’re here for it.

The rapper and actor who has racked up quite the résumé made it known that he’s never told a woman he loved her before.

Temisan Emmanuel who hosts the show was obviously shocked at his revelation and prodded to ask how that could be especially during his teenage years and University days but Falz insisted that he had never been loved and never declared those feelings to a woman.

He shared that in his younger years, it just happened as he is unable to explain the reason why however, in recent times, he deliberately shut off that part of himself because he is not ready for that level of commitment that can potentially alter his life.

