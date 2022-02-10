Thursday, February 10, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Eve and Husband, Maximillion Cooper Welcome Son

After years of practice as a step-mum to her husband’s four children, Eve has finally welcomed her first child.

The rapper who is married to billionaire Maximillion Cooper revealed that the couple’s first child together arrived on Monday, February 1, 2022.

Eve posted an adorable photo of the newborn on her Instagram stories as she revealed his names to be Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander, Somers Cooper.

She captioned her post,

“Our beautiful baby boy was born February 1st 2022. Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper. Words can’t describe this feeling”.

