Rapper Eva Alordiah Makes Passionate Appeal to Virgins

Eva Alordiah has a message for the virgins out there and she’s hoping they take it to the heart.

The rapper and author made a passionate appeal on Twitter asking that they do them.

Eva Alordiah advised that nobody should feel pressured to have sex especially because there’s a lifetime of sex waiting ahead.

She also added that folks should be their own role models and direct their energy towards the man in the mirror especially if they don’t like what they see.

To all the Virgins, please do you! You fucking rock! Don’t let nobody pressure you into having sex. You have a lifetime ahead of you to fuck and be fucked. You sef go fuck fuck fuck you go taya. Keep yourself to yourself. Every thing in this life is vanity. Just Booshit. — Eva – EnergyGiver (@EvaAlordiah) March 16, 2022

