Rapper Erigga Offers Investment Advice

Erigga has offered investment advice to anyone willing to take it.

The rapper who always has a thing or two to say about male/female relationships, took to Twitter to offer his two cents.

Erigga advised men that when they cash out, they shouldn’t be so focused on putting all of the money back in a viable investment. He rationed that at least 10% of the sum be dedicated to enjoyment as folks die everyday.

Anytime u cash out try dey use 10% carry nyash no be every time investment, people dey die too no forget pic.twitter.com/Jmd9Ue2DaM — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊.eth aka the lost boy (@erigganewmoney) October 25, 2022

