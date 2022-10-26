Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Rapper Erigga Offers Investment Advice

Erigga has offered investment advice to anyone willing to take it.

The rapper who always has a thing or two to say about male/female relationships, took to Twitter to offer his two cents.

Erigga advised men that when they cash out, they shouldn’t be so focused on putting all of the money back in a viable investment. He rationed that at least 10% of the sum be dedicated to enjoyment as folks die everyday.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: