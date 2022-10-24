Rapper Erigga Issues PSA to Ladies

Erigga has issued a public service announcement to some ladies as he believes the information will benefit them.

The rapper took to Twitter to make it known that no amount of twerking on Snapchat or WhatsApp will get anyone to give them money.

He tweeted, “This period u like shake nyash Taya for Snapchat or WhatsApp status Nobody go tell you hi or how far, babe everywhere Cast.”

This period u like shake nyash taya for Snapchat or WhatsApp status Nobody go tell you hi or how far, babe everywhere Cast — 𝙴𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚊.eth aka the lost boy (@erigganewmoney) October 22, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...