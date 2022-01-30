Rapper Erigga Alleges There are Lots of “Mason Greenwood” in the Music Industry

Erigga is throwing the whole music industry under the bus without specifically mentioning names as he alleges that a large percentage of them are guilty of rape and domestic violence.

The rapper took to Twitter to share I. reaction to the viral news of alleged rape and assault perpetuated by Manchester United footballer, Mason Greenwood against his girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

Erigga tweeted,

“Many Mason Greenwood full this our music industry but make we leave matter today na Sunday.”

Recall that Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend, Harriet Robson, has taken to her social media to release shocking videos of what he allegedly did to her, including voice recordings of when he seemingly raped her.

The violence reportedly has been going on since 2020, when the Manchester United player was 18 years old.

