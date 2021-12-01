Rapper Erigga Advises Nigerian Men on Sex

Erigga has come through for his comrade in arms with a little advice about sex and the frequency with which they are to indulge in it.

The rapper shared on Twitter that young men need to protect themselves and to achieve this, they needed to minimise the frequency with which the they engage in sexual activities.

Erigga came up with the perfect number that ensures the safety of the participants such that no casualty will be recorded during or after the exercise.

He tweeted,

“One round is enough t, protect your self young world.”

We are certain there are many men and women who disagree t with this assertion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...