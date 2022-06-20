Rapper Eldee the Don Schools Antagonist of ‘Japa’ Movement

Lanre Dabiri aka Eldee the Don, took his time to school an antagonist of relocation plans of Nigerians.

The Instagram user has made a comment, stating that there’s absolutely nothing abroad save for depression and pointed that the chances of ‘making it’ are better in Nigeria than outside the country.

Eldee replied to the individual’s comment, disclosing that his life has turned out to be exactly how he pictured it would, after he made the decision to leave the shores of Nigeria in 2012.

He added that people’s perspectives in life and goals differ hence, what they define as ‘making it’ also differ.

