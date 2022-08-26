Rapper Dirty Tay Arrested for Shooting 3-Year-Old in the Head

Complex is reporting that rapper Dirty Tay has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 3-year-old baby in the head.

Per the outlet, the rapper also shot the child’s father on August 3. He was then arrested on August 19 and taken to the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, and thankfully, the bullet was removed and the baby is considered is said to be in stable condition.

The outlet adds this about Dirty Tay’s crimes:

“Dirty Tay was arrested on counts including criminal attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children, and three counts of committing offenses included in Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act with intent to gain membership or increase his status in a criminal organization. During the traffic stop, officers took him and his unidentified girlfriend into custody. A search of the woman led to the discovery of a weapon that is believed to belong to the rapper.

The shooting went down on Aug. 3 after the father and his son left Off The Hook barbershop according to the police. The father got into his car with his son, when he noticed a Kia pull up alongside them. A person traveling in the vehicle from the passenger side opened fire from the window. The father said five shots were fired, and police have since recovered three 9mm shell casings from the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries.”

The rapper has since denied shooting the baby, saying on his Instagram, per Complex: “I’m innocent the news is not always right don’t bash me because of allegations.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...