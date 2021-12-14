Rapper DaBaby Pelted With Garbage at Music Festival: Watch

No one wants to hear whatever it is DaBaby has to say.

The rapper showed up to Rolling Loud California over the weekend weeks after his homophobic comments made at the Miami edition of the festival in July, and folks were not happy to see him.

Just as he got onto the stage, the rapper was pelted with various objects including water bottles and open drinks. Rapper Future had been slated as the headliner for the event but was replaced with DaBaby for unknown reasons, and the crowd was not happy. It took a lot of time before the crowd loosened up and obliged him to an enthusiastic response.

Watch the embarrassing moment folks pelted him with garbage:

Rolling Loud California attendees threw bottles at DaBaby before and during his “Rockstar” performance. pic.twitter.com/uDCqitphPq — Drama For The Girls (@dramaforthegirl) December 13, 2021

