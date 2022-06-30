Rapper-Comedian Danny Brown Says he Was Sexually Assaulted by Ninja of Die Antwoord

Danny Brown has accused Ninja, the one-half of the South African hip-hop duo Die Antwoord, of sexual assault.

The 41-year-old artist made the allegations during a chat with Tom Segura at 2 Bears, 1 Cavepodcast, in which he said the assault occurred during an afterparty for one of his shows in Paris.

According to Brown, Ninja DM’d him as king that they meet up after the concert and when Brown offered to put the rapper’s name on the guest list, Ninja declined.

“[He’s like,] ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ll find you,’” Brown said. “That was weird, that was like one red flag.”

They eventually met and Brown was “freaked out” by Ninja’s behavior. He said that the artist began sitting on his lap at the nightclub, trying to make out with him. He added that Ninja had proposed a threesome with Die Antwoord’s Yolandi Visser, who shares a child with Ninja.

“I was a single, experimenting man at the time, but he was too aggressive!” he said. “He sat on my lap and started trying to kiss me and shit and doing weird shit. I’m like, ‘Man, you tripping!’”

He continued: “Ninja tried to fuck me. I was scared … … He always throw Yolandi on you. I think that’s how he’s been fucking n****s. Fuck them, though! Fuck them. I could’ve canceled cuz. MeToo. I was sexually assaulted by Ninja. He know I ain’t lying!”

Ninja allegedly persisted and said he would find out which hotel Brown was staying at. Brown admitted he was drinking and began having violent thoughts.

“That’s what started making me pound drinks because I’m like, ‘I might have to stab this n***a tonight.’ Because if this n***a knock on my hotel room door, bro, I’m the stabbing the shit — it’s gonna be a big deal,” he said. “It’s gonna be a thing. That would’ve been a fight, but I’m in Paris. Who want to be in a Parisian jail? N***a, do you know what jail is like for me in Paris? It’s gonna be crazy. So I’m shellshocked, like, ‘This n***a’s really doing this?’”

Ninja though, never showed up at his hotel and they haven’t interacted since.

Ninja has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Watch Brown’s statement:

