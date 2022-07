CDQ made sure to make his mother’s 2022 birthday, one to remember after pulling a surprise on her.

The rapper shared a video of his surprise visit to Spain to see him mum, just in time for her birthday, via TikTok.

CDQ disclosed that he and his mum had not seen each other in three years due to travel restrictions brought on by COVID-19. The moment mother and son reunited was a sweet one, as his mum couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw him appear before her.

