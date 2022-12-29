Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper CDQ Hospitalised Following Unnamed Illness

Celebrity

Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf aka CDQ has been hospitalised following an unnamed ailment.

The Nigerian rapper posted pictures and a video of himself receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital.

CDQ shared the clip via his Snapchat account on Wednesday, December 28, where he expressed gratitude to God for reviving him as he thought it was all over.

He captioned the clip,

“Alhamdulilahi. I bless God for reviving me. I’ve never felt helpless in my life. Can’t thank you enough ‘Oluwa’. I thought ‘awo loo’ like that this morning ni.”

Latest

News

Kaduna Police kill 21 bandits, arrest 780 others in 2022

0
The Kaduna State police Command has said that it...
Music

Waje Set to Release New Album on Friday

0
Waje has fulfilled her promise to herself, management and fans, to release 3 albums in 5 months and just announced the 3rd in the installment
Politics

Obasanjo fully backing Obi/Datti – Osutokun

0
The newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Presidential...
Sports

Haaland sets PL record as City edge Leeds

0
Erling Haaland made Premier League history after bagging a...

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Kaduna Police kill 21 bandits, arrest 780 others in 2022

0
The Kaduna State police Command has said that it...
Music

Waje Set to Release New Album on Friday

0
Waje has fulfilled her promise to herself, management and fans, to release 3 albums in 5 months and just announced the 3rd in the installment
Politics

Obasanjo fully backing Obi/Datti – Osutokun

0
The newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Presidential...
Sports

Haaland sets PL record as City edge Leeds

0
Erling Haaland made Premier League history after bagging a...
Celebrity

Uche Jombo Becomes An American Citizen, Shows Off Passport

0
Uche Jombo now has dual citizenship; in Nigeria and the world's super power, America.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Kaduna Police kill 21 bandits, arrest 780 others in 2022

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kaduna State police Command has said that it killed 21 bandits and arrested 780 other suspects for various offences at different locations in...
Read more

Waje Set to Release New Album on Friday

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Waje has fulfilled her promise to herself, management and fans, to release 3 albums in 5 months and just announced the 3rd in the installment
Read more

Obasanjo fully backing Obi/Datti – Osutokun

Emmanuel Offor -
The newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), Akin Osuntokun has disclosed that former President...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: