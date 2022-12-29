Rapper CDQ Hospitalised Following Unnamed Illness

Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf aka CDQ has been hospitalised following an unnamed ailment.

The Nigerian rapper posted pictures and a video of himself receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital.

CDQ shared the clip via his Snapchat account on Wednesday, December 28, where he expressed gratitude to God for reviving him as he thought it was all over.

He captioned the clip,

“Alhamdulilahi. I bless God for reviving me. I’ve never felt helpless in my life. Can’t thank you enough ‘Oluwa’. I thought ‘awo loo’ like that this morning ni.”

