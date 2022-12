It’s is safe to say Casper Nyovest’s mother was left unimpressed with his attempt at immortalising her in his skin.

The South African rapper took to his Instagram page to reveal his mother’s reaction to a tattoo he got in her honour.

Casper Nyovest noted that when he showed his mother the ink job dedicated to her, she replied that the tattoo had absolutely nothing to do with her as she wasn’t the one he had drawn

