Rapper Casanova Pleads Guilty to Drug and Racketeering Charges, Faces Up to 60 Years in Prison

Reports have confirmed that Casanova has pleaded guilty to drug and racketeering charges and faces a long time in prison.

According to NBC 4 New York, the rapper pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges in his years-long federal racketeering case, admitting that he was involved in a July 2020 shooting in Florida, an August 2018 robbery in New York City, and to trafficking more than 100 kilograms of marijuana while leading the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang in Westchester County, New York City, and Florida.

Complex adds that this plea comes more than 17 months after Casanova and 17 others were indicted on federal gang charges.

“As you already know, I’m fighting serious charges right now but I’m innocent, that’s one,” he had said in a 2020 video posted on social media. “Two, I’ve been fighting my whole life so I can do this.”

Casanova breaks his silence and says he’s innocent pic.twitter.com/lHYNpwZNTn — XXL Magazine (@XXL) December 3, 2020

He later surrendered to the FBI.

Complex adds that his sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6, and he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of 60 years.

