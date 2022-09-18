Rapper Blueface Fights Chrisean Rock’s Dad in Shocking New Video

A shocking video has surfaced showing the moment rapper Blue Face attacked Chrisean Rock’s dad.

The rapper and Chrisean have been on the news for all the wrong reasons, many of which involved physical and verbal assaults.

Now, “Thotiana” rapper has been caught on video Chrisean’s dad. From the footage published by TMZ, the fight happened during the couple’s meeting with Chrisean’s family on Friday night which ended in a fight outside Baltimore’s Four Seasons hotel.

It is still unclear what led to the fight, but Chrisean’s dad is caught on camera punching Blueface without warning. The rapper stumbles back, and then attacks the man, before bystanders intervened. As the dad begins to walk away, Blueface knocks him out from behind.

Chrisean confirmed the altercation via Instagram, saying: “So my boyfriend knocked my dad out. Da family stuff didn’t go well ion even know what’s going on.”

Blueface addressed it, saying, “I’m her daddy now,” he wrote, along with a crying laughing emoji.

Chrisean returned to Twitter to defend Blueface’s actions.

“The same dad [that] got knocked out was the same guy that tied my mama up in da woods just to beat her cause she screem so loud in the house when he beated her in front of us,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “So he went out his way to damage my whole family that same dad I met when I was seven. Somebody was been supposed to knock n***a out a long time ago.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...