Wednesday, November 16, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Rapper Blueface Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Blueface has been bounded off to jail on an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports, that “Cops on scene said they were executing an open warrant for his arrest. … Eyewitnesses tell us six to eight officers were in on the arrest, parked in unmarked cars.”

The outlet further added that the rapper was accused of using a deadly firearm or tear gas on Oct. 8. He also faces a charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

The video of his arrest was shared by the outlet, and shows him being arrested outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles—where girlfriend Chrisean Rock was also present, “The undercover cops just pulled up on him. … They just got his ass and threw him down,” said a bystander who recorded the arrest.

Check it out:

ADANNE
ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: