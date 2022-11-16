Rapper Blueface Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Blueface has been bounded off to jail on an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas.

TMZ reports, that “Cops on scene said they were executing an open warrant for his arrest. … Eyewitnesses tell us six to eight officers were in on the arrest, parked in unmarked cars.”

The outlet further added that the rapper was accused of using a deadly firearm or tear gas on Oct. 8. He also faces a charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

The video of his arrest was shared by the outlet, and shows him being arrested outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles—where girlfriend Chrisean Rock was also present, “The undercover cops just pulled up on him. … They just got his ass and threw him down,” said a bystander who recorded the arrest.

In what appears to be an undercover operation, police said they were executing an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest: pic.twitter.com/WFjilZE9mH — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 16, 2022

