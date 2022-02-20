Rapper Blaqbonez Shows Off Girlfriend on Social Media

Blaqbonez is done hiding his girlfriend and the love of his life from the rest of the world.

The chart-topping artist whose album, ‘Sex Over Love’ was a huge commercial success and who also recently hosted the concert, “Breaking the Yoke of Love,” unveiled his love interest on Twitter, on Sunday evening.

Posting a compilation video of the couple at different locations, Blaqbonez revealed that it felt wrong hiding his girlfriend from the world because she was there for him during one of the lowest points of his life when he lost his brother in 2021.

“Love is beautiful when you find the right one. It feels wrong to continue to hide from the world cos last year when I lost my brother no one else was there for me but you @galowthebaddie,” he tweeted.

Love is beautiful when you find the right one.

it feels wrong to continue to hide you from the world cos last year when i lost my brother no one else was there for me but you @galowthebaddie 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/fM5Ihm7hLu — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) February 20, 2022

