Sunday, December 12, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Blaqbonez Shoots Very Potent Shot at Nancy Isime

Blaqbonez wants Nancy Isime and is not scared to make his desire public or be exposed. In fact, he exposed himself.

The rapper took to his Instagram on Saturday, December 11, to shoot a very potent shot at rh beautiful actress.

Blaqbonez posted a DM he had sent to  Nancy Isime of his Instagram page where he sent her his number and asked that she call him. He tagged her in the post so she could see the message.

He also posted a clip of the “Kambili” actress working out and accompanied it with a background song inspired by her it.

Well, Nancy saw the message and took to the comment section of the post to reply him.

“I’m crying,” she said adding several laughing emojis. You don’t want peace, you want problem always,” she added.

Not to be deterred, the “Sex Over Love” crooner replied, ” @nancyisimeofficial nancyy ohhh nancyy woh Woh nancyy, you’re the right kind of problem.”

We are watching with eagle eyes to see how this pans out.

