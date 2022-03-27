Rapper Blaqbonez Reveals Why He Stops Himself from Being the Best Artist in Africa

A lot of artists are looking to be named the biggest on the continent however, Blaqbonez wants the exact opposite.

The rapper shared that over time, he has been constantly stopping himself from becoming the biggest artist on the continent and with reason.

Blaqbonez made this revelation via his Twitter page on Saturday evening saying,

“The main reason why I’ve constantly stopped myself from becoming the BIGGEST artist in Africa is cos people would just be commenting ifb on my tweets, I don’t like that.”

