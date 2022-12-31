Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Blaqbonez Praises Marriage, Reveals How it Saved His Life

Celebrity

Blaqbonez is a for the institution of marriage as he has shared how this changed his life.

The Chocolate City signed rapper, recounted his experience via his Twitter handle on Friday, December 30.

In his tweets, Blaqbonez noted how his aunt’s marriage to an upwardly mobile mam changed the course of his life.  He shared that he used to live in a ‘face me I face you’ in the Ijesha part of Surulere but when his aunt got married, he moved with her to a 3-bedroom apartment in Magodo.

He urged folks to get married as it might be the one thing that takes the next best rapper out of the trenches like it did for him.

Latest

Celebrity

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Conferred With Chieftaincy Title in Anambra

0
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has added yet another Laurel to...
Celebrity

Ayra Starr Parties With Black Panther Star, Letitia Wright

0
Letitia Wright was introduced to the concept of 'Detty December' and looks like she's all for it.
Celebrity

Newly Married Porsha Williams Shares How She Caters to Her Man

0
Porsha Williams is making sure her husband, Simon Guobadia lacks for nothing because he does same for her.
Celebrity

Meek Mill Says Ghana Experience Almost Turned from Dream to Nightmare

0
While Meek Mill has been having the time of his life out there in Ghana, he confessed that it almost went from 0 to a 100 real quick.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Conferred With Chieftaincy Title in Anambra

0
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has added yet another Laurel to...
Celebrity

Ayra Starr Parties With Black Panther Star, Letitia Wright

0
Letitia Wright was introduced to the concept of 'Detty December' and looks like she's all for it.
Celebrity

Newly Married Porsha Williams Shares How She Caters to Her Man

0
Porsha Williams is making sure her husband, Simon Guobadia lacks for nothing because he does same for her.
Celebrity

Meek Mill Says Ghana Experience Almost Turned from Dream to Nightmare

0
While Meek Mill has been having the time of his life out there in Ghana, he confessed that it almost went from 0 to a 100 real quick.
Politics

Don’t waste your votes, LP going nowhere – Okowa tells Obi supporters

0
Bare two months to the presidential election, the Vice...
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina
spot_imgspot_img

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Conferred With Chieftaincy Title in Anambra

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has added yet another Laurel to her ever growing list of accomplishments. The famed writer has just been conferred with a chieftaincy...
Read more

Ayra Starr Parties With Black Panther Star, Letitia Wright

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Letitia Wright was introduced to the concept of 'Detty December' and looks like she's all for it.
Read more

Newly Married Porsha Williams Shares How She Caters to Her Man

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Porsha Williams is making sure her husband, Simon Guobadia lacks for nothing because he does same for her.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: