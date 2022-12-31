Rapper Blaqbonez Praises Marriage, Reveals How it Saved His Life

Blaqbonez is a for the institution of marriage as he has shared how this changed his life.

The Chocolate City signed rapper, recounted his experience via his Twitter handle on Friday, December 30.

In his tweets, Blaqbonez noted how his aunt’s marriage to an upwardly mobile mam changed the course of his life. He shared that he used to live in a ‘face me I face you’ in the Ijesha part of Surulere but when his aunt got married, he moved with her to a 3-bedroom apartment in Magodo.

He urged folks to get married as it might be the one thing that takes the next best rapper out of the trenches like it did for him.

marriage is great, used to live in a face me i face u till my aunt married someone who had a 3 bedroom. that’s how my life changed. Get married guys, it might take the next best rapper out the trenches — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) December 30, 2022

The face me I face u was located in Ijesha, the 3 bedroom was in magodo. It was a massive change in reality. Thank God for marriage 🙏🏽 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) December 30, 2022

