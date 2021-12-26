Sunday, December 26, 2021
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Rapper Blaqbonez Extends Pity to Next Generation Children

Blaqbonez is wondering aloud about the fate of the next generation kids.

The rapper took to Twitter to Twitter lamented that this generation isn’t religious at all hence, there will be no one to pray for the children they will birth.

Blaqbonez noted that new generation are woke and fun mums and not prayer warrior mums like the older generation.

He added his mother is steady praying for him though he knows that he will likely end up with a baby mama who will not pray for his children.

Read his tweets below.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

