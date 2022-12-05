Rapper Blaqbonez Bares Heart and Soul, Notes Disappointment at Wizkid’s Utterances

Blaqbonez has broken his silence on Wizkid’s broke shaming episode of Nigerian rappers.

The rapper took to his verified Twitter account to bare his heart and soul on a write-up, noting his disappointment in Wizkid.

Blaqbonez who prides himself as a Wizkid fan, stated that despite the ‘Essence’crooner’s disdain for rap, that genre of music has gotten him everything he has.

He promised to keep doing his thing as he shows the world what a Nigerian rapper looks like.

HEART & SOUL 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/EJzvgJ2zED — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) December 5, 2022

