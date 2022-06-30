Rapper Big Boi and Sherlita Patton Divorced After 20 Years of Marriage

Big Boi and Sherlita Patton are over.

According to TMZ, the OutKast rapper filed for divorce from Sherlita in April and entered the final divorce decree last month. The court documents said there’s “no reasonable hope of reconciliation” between the couple. The documents also reveal they had been separated for some time when he filed, and were living separately.

Complex adds: “Big Boi and Patton set up a postnuptial agreement in 2016, which divided all their assets and outgoings. They agreed to not publicly disclose their respective finances, and to a settlement that will wrap up anything owed. Additionally, they agreed to not make any threats against each other throughout the divorce proceedings, including but not limited to threats of “injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing.” Neither Patton nor Big Boi has publicly addressed their divorce.”

It is worthy to note that Sherlita Patton had previously filed for divorce from Big Boi back in 2013 and requested both financial support and full custody of their two children together. They however reconciled, with the rapper thanking Jesus and God for bringing them back together.

Now, they are officially over.

