Rapper Bhad Bhabie Shares Alleges Receipts Claiming She Made $50 Million on OnlyFans: ‘Go Cry About It B*tch’

Bhad Bhabie has shared receipts to back up her claims that she made over $50 million from OnlyFans.

Recall that the rapper had previously said she broke the platform’s record by making $1,092,762.63 in her first six hours on the site. Now, she has taken to social media on Monday to show off her earnings, and she had some words for everyone who has doubted her.

“Go cry about it bitch,” she captioned a photo, which shows that she has made nearly $53 million in gross revenue, with her net revenue ending up at around $43 million between April 2021 and April 2022.

This comes one week after she bought a $6.1 million home in Florida, all paid for in cash.

See her post:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...