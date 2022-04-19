Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Rapper Bhad Bhabie Buys $6.1 Million Florida Mansion in Cash: See the Photos

Bhad Bhabie is living the best time of her life.

The rapper recently purchased a $6.1 million mansion in Florida (last month) and paid in cash, according to the New York Post.

The property is located in a gated Palm Beach County community in Boca Raton, and boasts of a 9,200-square-foot space, which is described as a “modern 2020 completely redone estate.” It consists of seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms., and comes with three large walk-in closets, an outside Jacuzzi, a dry sauna, wine storage space, and a two-story guest house.

Check out the photos:

