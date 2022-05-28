Rapper B.o.B’s Former Management Sues Him for $3 Million in Unpaid Royalties

B.o.B’s former management has dragged him to court, accusing him of withholding millions in royalties from them.

The lawsuit is worth three million dollars, and TMZ reports the rapper has yet to see the said lawsuit despite what the former management said.

“I have not seen the lawsuit but am aware my former manager had entered into agreements without my knowledge,” B.o.B told the outlet. “I take my business seriously and look forward to getting to the truth of what happened.”

The filing said, “In an intentional violation of the Assignment Agreement, Defendants have prevented Plaintiffs from collecting the royalties that Plaintiffs are contractually entitled to collect…Plaintiffs now bring this action to reduce their security interest to judgment and to collect damages they have suffered as a result of Defendants’ willful and intentional breach of the Assignment Agreement of at least $3,000,000, together with attorneys’ fees, costs, and expenses.”

The rapper has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit and we can’t wait to see how it pans out.

