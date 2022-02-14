Rapper Arrested for Jumping Diddy’s Fence to Play Him a Demo

An overzealous rapper was reportedly arrested by the police after he jumped Diddy’s fence to play him an unsolicited demo.

Per Complex: “The aspiring artist, named Isaiah Smalls, was arrested on Saturday for trespassing on Diddy’s property. The 23-year-old man reportedly showed up unannounced at the hip-hop mogul’s Los Angeles home, and began pounding on the security gate in an attempt to strike up a conversation with Diddy.”

The report continued: “After successfully hopping the fence, Smalls was apprehended by security until police arrived. He was taken to jail but released from custody an hour later. Diddy was not home at the time of the incident.”

TMZ also shared a clip of the rapper pacing in front of the estate, presumably frustrated at not being able to give Diddy his demo.

See the clip here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...