Rapper and Actor Ikechukwu Onunaku Says He’s Not Alright

Inspired by Johnny Drille and Don Jazzy’s collaboration, ‘How Are You My Friend’, Ikechukwu Onunaku is crying out to all and sundry.

The rapper and actor took to his Instagram page to share that he is not alright at all.

In an earlier post now deleted, Ikechukwu revealed that a lot of folks reached out to him, telling him to take down his post where he cried out about not being alright.

He noted that most people will ask how you’re doing but honestly don’t want to be bothered with the details of what’s wrong with you. They would rather have you keep that information to yourself.

