Rapper AKA Drops Second Single From Upcoming Album, ‘Paradise’ 

Today Super Mega, AKA drops the second single from his upcoming album, titled ‘Paradise’ featuring renowned Amapiano star Musa Keys and Ghanaian songbird Gyakie. The drop of the single marks today AKA day to celebrate the release, the Megacy and keep the momentum high for the album drop.

Speaking about the inspiration for ‘Paradise’ AKA shared; “Paradise is a song that I wrote after having a fight with my girlfriend on valentine’s day, the fight is the genesis of where the track came from. It’s about pressing the reset button with your partner when you argue, just saying you’ve held me down, let’s wipe the slate clean and make things right.

Stream:

