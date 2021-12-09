Rap Icon Lil Troy Narrowly Escapes Death After His Truck Caught Fire

Lil Troy narrowly escaped death after his truck caught fire on an expressway.

The 55-year-old rapper whose real name is Troy Birklett took to his Instagram to testify: he was traveling home from Arkansas on Monday when he noticed smoke coming from under his 18-wheeler’s hood. He pulled over, went to check what was wrong, and it was then that the truck burst into flames.

“Right before I got ready to exit, I started to see fire, flames coming up from the hood,” Birklett told ABC 13. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, I got to get out of this truck.’ You know what I’m saying? It’s fire! It took them awhile to put the fire out. While they were there, it went ‘Boom’ again! So, I thank God for the fire department. They came and made sure nobody else got injured at the same time.”

He said the incident gave him “the scare of my life,” and thanked God no one was hurt.

