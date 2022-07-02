Ranking Salah’s £400,000 per week deal among world’s best-paid footballers

Liverpool announced a new deal that will keep their talismanic forward till 2025 with a new week take home of 400,000 pounds, having traded Sadio Mane this summer.

But where does the new wage rank among the highest wages of footballers in the world as the football world witnessed another ‘crazy’ bill as the 2022 summer transfer window gathers momentum?

Firstly, the new wages make Salah the highest-paid player in Liverpool’s history and it also makes him the highest-paid in the English Premier League, edging Cristiano Ronaldo and Kevin De Bruyne, who are on reported salaries of £385,000 per week.

It is also the biggest wage bill in the ongoing transfer window, leapfrogging that of Manchester City’s new addition Erling Haaland whose weekly take home is £375,000.

Salah’s new wage is ranked fourth behind in the rank of the highest-paid footballer in the world. The Egyptian is behind the PSG trio of Neymar, Messi and Kylian Mbappe in that order.

See the current wages of the top 10 highest earners in world football.

Kylian Mbappe (PSG) – £1,000,000-per-week Lionel Messi (PSG) – £960,000-per-week Neymar (PSG) – £606,000-per-week Mo Salah (Liverpool) – £400,000-per-week Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) – £385,000-per-week

= Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – £385,000-per-week

Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – £375,000-per-week

= David de Gea (Man Utd) – £375,000-per-week

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, on loan from Barcelona) – £356,000-per-week Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – £ 350,000 per week.

Mo Salah joined Liverpool from Roma and he has since established himself as one of the best Liverpool players in the game.

The new wage bill shows how much Liverpool value the player who can power the club’s quest for glory on all fronts.

This fact is not lost on Salah, as he revealed in his first speech after the dotted lines are signed.

‘I feel great and [I am] excited to win trophies with the club,’ Salah told Liverpool’s website after agreeing to his new deal. ‘It’s a happy day for everyone.’

His performance will be judged by the number of goals scored and trophies won over the coming years.

He added: ‘I think we are in a good position to fight for everything. We have new signings as well.

‘We just need to keep working hard, have a good vision, be positive and go for everything again.’

