Rangnick: Rashford Free To Leave Manchester United

Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford is free to leave Old Trafford this summer if he is unhappy at the club.

Rashford is believed to be considering his future at the club, having struggled to make his mark during the 2021-22 campaign.

The England international has scored just five times in 24 appearances this season.

Rashford has entered the final 18 months of his contract at Old Trafford, and the likes of Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Atletico Madrid are believed to be showing interest in his services.

Rangnick debunked claims that the 24-year-old has told the club he is unhappy, but the German has said that the Englishman can seek a summer exit if he wishes.

“I don’t think that he’s not had enough game time. He’s had 13 or 14 games since I’ve been here now. He’s played more games from the start than he didn’t play from the start. I don’t think this is an issue and he never said anything about that when we spoke yesterday. But again, the window is closed right now,” The Mirror quotes Rangnick as saying.

“Even, suppose he and his agents or his family at one stage of the summer think about maybe going to another club, well then he can do that, but in the summer. Now the window is closed. It’s got nothing to do with tomorrow’s game or the game on Tuesday.

“When I spoke to him, he didn’t say anything to me, he said to me that he’s still happy and that he wants to perform on a high level for the club. There was no mention of him not being happy here. We have quite a few other players whose contracts are expiring in the summer. For me, this is not a worry at all.

“We should just finish this season as well as we possibly can and then there is enough time in the summer to speak about that. Right now, nobody knows who will be the manager, how the club will be lined up in the hierarchy.”

