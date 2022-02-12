Rangers Manager Provides Latest Report On Injured Balogun

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has given the latest news concerning the injury to Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun.

The Nigeria international limped off in the 14th minute during Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash between Rangers and Hibernian.

Rangers won the game 2-0 and are just a point behind bitter rivals Celtic.

In his post-match presser after Wednesday’s game, Van Bronckhorst said Balogun had to undergo a scan in order to ascertain the nature of the injury.

And speaking ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Annan Athletic, Van Bronckhorst allayed fears over Balogun’s injury.

“Leon (Balogun) had a scan and it was very positive, it wasn’t as bad as we first thought.“

Balogun has made 14 appearances for the reigning Scottish champions this season but his campaign has been blighted by injury.

This contributed to him being dropped from the Super Eagles squad at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

