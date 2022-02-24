Randy Pastor rapes teenager during deliverance service in Ogun

A Pastor with Life and Power Bible Church in Ogijo in Sagamu Area of Ogun State, Mathew Oladapo has blamed being overwhelmed by a spirit for raping a 19-year-old girl during a deliverance session.

The Pastor had told his victim during the last Sunday service that he saw a vision that the lady was having a spiritual husband which she needed to be delivered off.

She was however booked for a three-day deliverance session which included fasting and praying to be commenced immediately within the church premises with a directive that the lady comes for the deliverance with One Thousand Naira daily and anointing oil.

But on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes including her undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor.

While lying on the floor, Independent reports that the pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part.

When she protested, the pastor pinned her down covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it is the only way to break the bond between her and the spirit husband.

According to a release by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Pastor was arrested following a complaint by the victim at Ogijo Divisional Police Headquarters.

The statement read, “A pastor in charge of Life and Power Bible Church Ogijo, Pastor Mathew Oladapo, has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 19-year-old member of the Church.

“The Pastor was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that while attending the church service on the 20th of February 2022, the pastor told her that he saw a vision that she is having a spiritual husband which she needs to be delivered of.

“She stated further that the Pastor told her she will undergo three nights of fasting and prayer in the church for total deliverance. In addition, she was asked to come to the church with 1,000 naira notes and anointing oil.

“But on the first night of the fasting and prayer, she was taken to a room within the church where the pastor ordered her to pull off her clothes and undies and lay down on a piece of cloth on the floor which she obeyed.

“While lying on the floor, the Pastor started rubbing the anointing oil on her body and inserted his finger into her private part. When she protested, the pastor pinned her down, covered her mouth and forcefully had sex with her with the claim that it is the only way to break the bond between her and the spirit husband.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

