Raheem Sterling agrees deal to join Chelsea

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea for a sensational transfer to the London club.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract at City and had attracted interest from major clubs overseas.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and he went on to score 131 goals in 339 games.

He is set to become Chelsea’s first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Todd Boehly this summer.

It is expected the deal will be done in time for Sterling to link up with the Chelsea squad before they leave for their pre-season tour to the United States next week.

