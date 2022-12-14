Radio Station Owner, Yemi Sonde Cries Out, Says He’s Being Blackmailed with His Nudes

Yemi Sonde has cried out about being the victim of blackmail over nude photos.

The Chairman of Yemi Sonde Media Group and owner of the popular radio, YES FM, raised the alarm via a statement he released on Tuesday, December 13.

Yemi Sonde revealed that the blackmailer who claimed to live in Cote d’Ivoire, sent him a video of him alone in his bedroom and repeatedly demanded sums of money which ranged from N500,000 to N1,500,000, to keep it off social media.

The ace broadcaster and businessman also shared that the blackmailer contacted some of the broadcaster’s friends with the said video, asking them to prevail on him to send him the money or see him get embarrassed by its release.

Yemi however said he told the blackmailer to go ahead with his threat as he would not part with his hard-earned money to any blackmailer.

The statement read;

“I am issuing this release to let Nigerians know that some powerful individuals who are bent on destroying me have orchestrated this blackmail. I don’t know what I did to necessitate this but I know that they will fail.

“I suspect some high net-worth individuals in society who got the blackmailer to go after me, having hitherto sworn to take me down.”

