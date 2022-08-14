R. Kelly’s Denies Claims that Joycelyn Savage is Pregnant With Singer’s Child

R. Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean has shut down the claims made by Joycelyn Savage, who said that she is pregnant with R. Kelly’s child.

Recall that Savage released a short book in which she made these claims. Read more about it here.

In a statement to TMZ, Bonjean has called her “insane” and said her claim is unbelievable. “[She] is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” Bonjean said of the 26-year-old Savage, who also claimed in court documents that she is engaged to Kelly.

Bonjean has disputed that Savage’s short book is a tell-all memoir, and added, “People are just insane.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...