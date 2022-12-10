R. Kelly’s ‘Album’ Removed From Streaming Services

R. Kelly’s new album, I Admit It, which went viral yesterday has been deleted from streaming platforms just hours after it was released.

Folks were surprised to find the project on streaming apps yesterday, triggering a heated conversation about the disgraced singer who is in prison for multiple sexual misconducts.

Addressing the leak, The Hollywood Reporter said that the 13-track project appeared on major platforms like Apple Music and Spotify, but then representatives for Sony Music said that it was an unauthorized release that had nothing to do with their catalog division, Legacy Recordings.

Also, Kelly’s attorney said the singer’s team was not involved in I Admit It’s release.

“It’s stolen music,” attorney Jennifer Bonjean told THR. “A police report was filed some time ago because his masters were stolen, but there’s not much of an appetite to investigate these things. People have had access to his intellectual property rights that they are attempting to profit off of, but unfortunately that does not include Mr. Kelly.”

She continued: “When he was arrested, he had studio equipment that was taken. His masters are missing. The music is somewhere out there, but who has it and who has profited off it — we don’t know entirely.”

I Admit It includes songs like “Last Man Standing,” “Where’s Love When You Need It,” “Freaky Sensation,” and the title track in which he talks about domestic violence, pedophilia, and other sex crime allegations.

