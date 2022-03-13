R. Kelly Synpathisizes With Tyrese After His Mother’s Death

Tyrese took to Instagram to share a message he received from R. Kelly.

The post featured a text message screenshot in which the incarcerated singer shared his condolences over the recent death of Tyrese’s mother.

“[…] Hey Lil Bro,” the message began. “My Condolences To You About Mom… She Is In A Better Place With My Mom & They Both Smiling Down On Us.. I Pray For You & Keep It Going On Love. I know it a lot having to deal with this in the limelight but keep ya head up ~Rob~.”

Tyrese said he “broke down” for 45 minutes after receiving the message, and went on to declare Kelly the “R&B king.”

“Selfishly I wish they could sneak a protools rig and a mic in your jail cell so that you can unload all of those ideas,” he wrote in the caption, “’cause I know you don’t write, all of your hits have been freestyled off the top…… But that’s just me.”

See his note:

Tyrese’s mother, Priscilla Murray, died last month after a weeks-long battle with pneumonia and COVID-19.

