R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering

R. Kelly has finally been sentenced to 30 years in prison and this comes one year after he was convicted by a federal jury.

The Associated Press wrote that the U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly delivered the 55-year-old’s sentence in court on Wednesday “after hearing from several survivors who attested to how Kelly’s exploitation reverberated across their lives.”

One of the disgraced singer’s victims said in the court: “You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel. Do you remember that?”

Another victim referred to him as a “pied piper” at his sentencing, per the Daily Beast. ​​“With every addition of a new victim, you grew in wickedness. You used your fame and power to groom and coach underage boys and girls for your own sexual gratification,” Angela said.

Another woman told the singer directly in court, per NBC News: “You degraded me, humiliated me and broke my spirit. I wished I would die because of how you degraded me. … You couldn’t care less. I avoided your name and your songs and suffocated with fear. What you did left a permanent stain on my life. … You are an abuser, shameless, disgusting. I hope you go to jail for the rest of your life. I feel sorry for you.”

The U.S. Attorney Breon Peace wrote this per the singer’s crimes: “R. Kelly used his fame, fortune and enablers to prey on the young, the vulnerable and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification, while many turned a blind eye. Through his actions, Kelly exhibited a callous disregard for the devastation his crimes had on his victims and has shown no remorse for his conduct. With today’s sentence he has finally and appropriately been held accountable for his decades of abuse, exploitation and degradation of teenagers and other vulnerable young people. We hope that today’s sentence brings some measure of comfort and closure to the victims, including those who bravely testified at trial, and serves as long-overdue recognition that their voices deserve to be heard and their lives matter.”

