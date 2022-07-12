R. Kelly Is Reportedly Engaged to One of His Alleged Victims, Joycelyn Savage

New reports have confirmed that R. Kelly is engaged to one of his victims, Joycelyn Savage.

Per Page Six and TMZ, this was shown in a letter sent to a federal judge prior to the singer’s 30-year sentencing, in which Savage claimed she’s engaged to Kelly.

“My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” she wrote in the June 13 letter to U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. “I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

She further described her relationship with Kelly as “amazing” and “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” She added that they’re still “deeply in love,” and that “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.”

She ended by denying he ever held her against her will, and asked for a more lenient sentence for him.

Meanwhile, Gerald Griggs, the attorney for Joycelyn Savage’s parents, she did not make the engagement known to her family

