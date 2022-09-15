R. Kelly Found Guilty of Child Pornography Charges

A federal court has found R. Kelly guilty of child pornography and obstruction charges in Chicago.

Per Pitchfork, the jury reached a verdict, declaring the disgraced singer guilty on three of four child pornography charges for videotaping himself having sex with his 14-year-old goddaughter.

The outlet adds: “Kelly was also found guilty on three of five counts of enticement of a minor. The singer was found not guilty on charges of conspiring to receive child pornography and charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in his 2002 Cook County case.”

The jury deliberation had lasted under 11 hours, and speaking with the press, U.S. Attorney John Lausch said Kelly could face 10 to 90 years in prison for the convictions he received.

“We hope that today’s conviction brings ‘Jane,’ the plaintiff, some sense of healing and justice,” said RAINN’s director of media relations, Erinn Robinson, in a statement. “Many of those abused by Kelly are women of color, and for this community, the cases against R. Kelly have particular significance. We want survivors from marginalized communities to see more examples like this where their voices are heard and experiences are validated.”

