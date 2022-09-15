Quinta Brunson Crashes Kimmel’s Monologue to Finish Emmys Speech; He Apologizes for ‘Dumb Comedy Bit’

Jimmy Kimmel admitted his misstep and has apologized for it in the most beautiful way.

Recall that Will Arnett and Kimmel served as the presenters for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at Monday’s ceremony, a category Brunson won.

As she came onstage to accept her award, Kimmel added the quip, saying that this was the “13th time in a row” he had lost at the Emmys and that “he just got into the skinny margaritas” backstage. And then he dramatically passes out on stage as Brunson took to the podium to accept the prize.

This got many people mad, with some saying he stole her spotlight with his bit. And speaking with THR, Brunson said “It didn’t bother me much.”

Now, Kimmel invited her to his show to fully thank the people she wanted to thank when she won.

“I have a little favor to ask, actually,” Quinta told Kimmel when she crashed his monologue. “Yeah, so you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time? And then someone does, like—you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

“You know, I have heard of that happening in, yeah, in previous years,” Kimmel deadpanned.

Brunson then let him know she’d be taking “a couple of extra minutes to thank, you know, the couple of extra people I didn’t get to on Monday night.” She went on to give her love to a handful of individuals, her Abbott Elementary writers and viewers, and “the internet, for raising me.”

Watch the moment:

